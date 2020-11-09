(Sidney) -- For the second time this year, access to the Fremont County Courthouse is limited due to coronavirus.
Meeting in emergency session Monday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors voted to open the courthouse by appointment only beginning Tuesday until further notice. County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the closure was due to exposure to the virus within the courthouse.
"Over the weekend, we learned of a positive COVID case within the courthouse," said Owen. "The board decided to meet in an emergency session to discuss that. During that session, they decided that they would close the courthouse, and make it appointment-only again like we had done several months ago in order to keep employees and the public safe."
Owen says individuals wishing to attend Tuesday's regularly-scheduled supervisors' meeting may do so electronically.
"Ever since the first COVID restrictions were put in place," she said, "they have done GoToMeetings. Then, of course, they recently relaxed, and had people attend in person. Right now, we're going to go back to the GoToMeeting format, unless someone insists on meeting with the board in person. Then, we will follow social distancing guidelines, and of course, masks."
The courthouse was closed on Monday to allow for comprehensive cleaning inside the building. Owen says each of the courthouse's offices will continue taking precautions to protect employees, and the public.
"We follow social distancing guidelines," said Owen. "We have deep cleaning going on. Of course, we will wear masks in the public areas when dealing with the public."
More information is available on the Fremont County website. The courthouse's closure comes amid a continuing spike in coronavirus cases in the region. Fremont County Public Health Monday identified 20 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the new cases, one is a child age 0-to-17, nine are adults 18-to-40. Six other cases are reported in adults age 41-to-60, while three are older adults 61-to-80. An additional case is an elderly resident 81 or older. With the latest cases, Fremont County's total COVID-19 cases increase to 255. Two deaths have been reported in the county thus far. Fremont County's 14-day positivity rate is at 18.5%.