(Sidney) -- The Fremont County courthouse will be running special hours on Friday.
Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen informs KMA News the courthouse will be closing at noon on Friday in order to allow county employees to attend visitation services for Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy and fellow county employee Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed in a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday afternoon. The visitation service is from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Sidney Junior-Senior High School Friday.
The courthouse will re-open with its usual hours on Monday beginning at 8 a.m.