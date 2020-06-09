(Sidney) – Fremont County officials are entering the next phase of reopening the county courthouse.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors voted to unlock the courthouse’s doors next Monday, June 15th. The move comes almost three months after Governor Kim Reynolds’ public health measures ordered all public facilities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey tells KMA News the first phase took place on Monday, when the county’s departments reopened to the public by appointment only.
“Right now, they have go by appointment only,” said Hickey. “They must call in and do appointments in the courthouse, then they’ll bring stuff to them out the door. Next Monday, we’ll just unlock the door, but each office, each department head, if they choose to keep their door shut, they still could have it (visitors) by appointment only. So, the treasurer’s office probably will still be by appointment. Each department head has the option of doing what they want.”
Hickey says visitors must still abide by social distancing standards inside the courthouse.
“They need to go by the rules that are out there,” he said. “If they have a temperature, and don’t feel right, we’ll provide hand sanitizer and social distancing. Even though they come in, they still must go by all the rules set by what we’re doing across the state.”
Under the current regulations, wearing masks are encouraged, but not required in all offices. Visitors will be escorted directly to the office with which they’re doing business, and escorted out when business is completed.