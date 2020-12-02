(Sidney) -- After nearly a month, the Fremont County Courthouse's doors have been unlocked.
At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to reopen the courthouse. However, Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey says visitors and appointments were left at the discretion of each county department in the courthouse.
"They can do what they want," said Hickey. "They can still be by appointment only--we left it up to them. But, we thought it would be better if they didn't have to go down and unlock the doors. It would be less contact, with the touching of the doors, and everything. But, each office has the right to have their own rules, and have it by appointment only."
Visitors have been admitted by appointment only since November 9th, when the supervisors closed the building due to county employees testing positive for COVID-19.
"We did have some people who did test positive," he said, "so, we just decided that we'd shut it down for a little while, so that they could get better, and have less contact with the people."
Currently, Hickey says there are no COVID cases or quarantines among county employees. Despite the reopening, he says mask requirements and other mitigation efforts are still in place.
"They have their screens up in their offices, and their windows, and stuff," said Hickey. "It will be the same as the CDC requirements."
Hickey says most of the courthouse visitors have complied with face coverings and other regulations.
"You know, most of the people have their masks on," he said. "I think everyone's cooperating well. You always have those few that maybe don't. But overall, everybody's cooperating well. They're doing well on everything."
Anyone with questions can contact the individual county offices. Numbers are posted on the county's website. There's a link with our webstory at kmaland.com.