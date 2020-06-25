(Sidney) -- An additional coronavirus case is reported in Fremont County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Fremont County Public Health confirm the new case is in an adult between 18-to-40 years old. Fremont County now has a total of six confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Officials are remind residents of the symptoms of novel coronavirus, including cough, fever with a temperature of 100 degree or more, and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing any of the symptoms should contact their health care provider before going into their office, and follow their guidance.