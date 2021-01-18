(Sidney) -- Fremont County's coronavirus numbers reached a dubious milestone Monday.
Fremont County Public Health, along with the Iowa Department of Public Health, identified four additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to 504. Officials say the newest cases are in a child age zero-to-17, two adults age 18-to-40 and one older adult 61-to-80. The number of COVID-related deaths in the county stands at six.
Fremont County's 14-day positivity rate is at 16%.