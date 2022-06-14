UPDATED: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, 6:45 p.m.
(Sidney) -- State law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal accident in Fremont County involving a county deputy.
Iowa State Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault confirms to KMA News the patrol is investigating a fatal car accident in Fremont County Tuesday that killed 37-year-old Fremont County Sheriff Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says at around 12:38 p.m., Richardson was traveling northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street when his vehicle collided with a southbound combine driven by 64-year-old James Goff. Richardson was killed as a result of the collision.
This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.
