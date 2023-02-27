(Hamburg) -- After years of assisting in flood recovery efforts in Fremont County, a local coalition is beginning to look forward to future disaster preparedness.
The Fremont County Disaster Coalition, previously known as the Fremont County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group, is hosting a meeting Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Washawtee Lodge in Waubonsie State Park near Hamburg. The group was formed following the Missouri River flooding in 2019 that devastated much of western Fremont County. Mandy Maher serves as the secretary for the coalition. Maher tells KMA News the meeting provides multiple opportunities, from highlighting the group's previous efforts to laying the groundwork moving forward.
"So we're really excited to celebrate the resiliency of our flood survivors and celebrate the impact that the Fremont County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group was able to make in that disaster," said Maher. "Really we want to focus on looking ahead and how this group can make a difference."
Since the 2019 floods, the group has distributed nearly $240,000 in financial assistance and helped coordinate other goods and services to aid the almost 240 households in the county impacted by the floods. However, Maher says the group is starting to shift its focus to future disaster preparedness.
"Disaster, unfortunately, is always lurking around the corner and can strike at any time," she said. "Now our goal needs to determine 'will we be ready for the next disaster' -- whether that be a tornado that hits a community, or maybe a huge fire like we've seen in other places around the country, future flooding, a derecho, or things like that."
Residents will also meet with future Fremont County Emergency Manager Clayton Long at Sunday's meeting.
While there might not be an imminent threat of a disaster, Maher says it is never too early to begin preparing due to the number of variables and moving parts that come with disaster relief efforts.
"Obviously, your first concern is do people have shelter, food, are their basic needs met, or do they have the medical attention that they need, and where to house pets and livestock is another consideration," Maher explained. "When you have a large disaster like the flood of 2019, we had a lot of resources being donated and coming in, whether it be clothing, household supplies, money, or hay for livestock -- somebody has to manage all that."
She adds the coalition also would help coordinate with Red Cross, Salvation Army, and the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency. If nothing else, Maher says the group serves as a way to provide a safety net for those affected by a disaster.
"Probably the most frustrating and scary part of living through a disaster is feeling like your helpless and that there's nothing you can do," said Maher. "Groups like these really help to alleviate that feeling of helplessness and having no idea what you're going to do in a disaster."
Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting but is encouraged to RSVP at a link on the Fremont County Coalition Group's Facebook page. For more information, call Maher at 712-374-2351 or Fremont County Emergency Manager Mike Crecelius at 712-374-3355.