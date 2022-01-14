(Sidney) -- At least one Fremont County resident has experienced property tax issues following the combination of their parcels.
During its meeting this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from resident Lyle Hodde regarding a tax penalty issue. Hodde says he had purchased two new parcels recently where he paid the property taxes on his own and used an escrow account through a mortgage company for his original parcel. However, he said he found out in December the parcels had been combined into the escrow account but weren't being paid.
"I pay my taxes ahead of time, and I went in to pay March's taxes in December, and went to pay for those (two) lots and they said we don't have them, and they were with the loan and went to the escrow account," Hodde said. "Evidently, they didn't go to the escrow account because it wasn't picking them up, in fact it wasn't picking up any of the taxes because they changed the parcel number by one digit."
Hodde said he received a letter shortly after saying his property taxes were delinquent. County Treasurer Alise Snyder says Hodde's situation comes after the previous County Assessor combined his parcels and didn't use the parcel number, Hodde's original parcel, that was already included in his escrow account.
Snyder says Hodde isn't alone regarding his property failing to go into escrow following combinations of parcels, saying she had received calls from nearly 100 residents reporting a similar issue. However, once informing Hodde of the combined parcels in September, she told him it was out of the county's hands to ensure the mortgage company picked up the new parcel number.
"And we told you when you came in the other two times that it was combined, and it's out of our hands, because we have no way of contacting every mortgage company and telling them what parcel numbers changed," Snyder said. "I didn't even know what all parcel numbers were changed. Every time somebody comes into my office and complains, I have to do a whole tree parcel check on what parcels have been combined, and unfortunately she combined a lot last year."
Snyder says some mortgage companies had picked up the changes quicker than others. However, Hodde did contest he hadn't been informed his taxes hadn't been paid when he met with county officials in September and says the county still should have told the mortgage companies of the change.
Hodde requested the board of supervisors reverse the county tax penalty, but Snyder says the county's hands are tied due to many people reporting the issue.
"I'm sorry, if you do it for them, then you'll have to do it for all of them because there's probably 100 to 150 people that have called us," Snyder said. "Because she combined taxes and combined parcels and they did not get them, unfortunately."
Following the discussion, Supervisor Chris Clark also suggested Hodde check with the mortgage company about potential reimbursement for the penalty. While the board took no action, Hodde says he would likely return in a couple of weeks to update the situation.