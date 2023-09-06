(Sidney) -- Three suspects face several charges following their arrests in Fremont County Wednesday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies, with the assistance of the Shenandoah Police Department, conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 59.
As a result of that investigation, authorities say 36-year-old Fredrek George Steven Billings II, 47-year-old Catina Jo Blank, and 25-year-old Chelsea Jenon Blank all of Shenandoah, were arrested and charged with drug gathering, a class D felony, keeping a premise of vehicle for controlled substances, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says Billings II and Catina Blank were charged with delivery of methamphetamine, less than five grams, a class C felony.