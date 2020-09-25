(Sidney) -- Two Kansas City, Missouri men were arrested on a long list of charges in Fremont County earlier this week.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Taylor Spencer and 25-year-old Tyler McGee were arrested late Tuesday evening after sheriff's deputies were called to the area of 195th Street and Highway 2 on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle on 2, near Interstate 29. During the investigation, deputies discovered controlled substances, a rifle and several stolen items inside the vehicle.
Both suspects were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and 2nd degree theft. Spencer also faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance--heroin and methamphetamine, and having no valid license. McGee faces additional charges of meth possession.
Spencer is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $11,000 bond, while McGee is in custody on $10,000 bond. The Iowa State Patrol, and K-9 units from Mills and Cass counties and Shenandoah Police assisted Fremont County authorities in the arrests.