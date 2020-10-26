(Sidney) -- Another significant increase in COVID-19 cases is reported in Fremont County.
Fremont County Public Health officials Monday afternoon confirmed an additional 20 coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total since March to 207. Of the new cases, two are children age 0-to-17, seven are adults age 18-to-40, while another four are middle age adults 41-to-60. Five additional cases fall into the 61-to-80 age range. Two other cases are elderly adults age 81 years or older.
Fremont County's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate was at 13.8%. Statistics on other southwest Iowa counties are available in the daily coronavirus tracker page under local news at kmaland.com. -