(Sidney) -- While COVID-19 has forced the Fremont County Extension Office from physically holding summer camps, they will be bringing some of the fun of summer camps to children's home.
Logan Doty, Youth Coordinator for the Fremont County Extension Office, spoke to KMA recently about the extension's STEM-in-a-bag kits.
"STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math." Doty said. "Our STEM-in-a-bag kit contains many at-home activities. It even has materials included."
The kits are designed for different age-levels and are available for anyone in kindergarten through 6th grade. Students do not have to be members of 4H to purchase the kits, which are $5.
Anyone wishing to receive a kit can email the Fremont County Extension at xfremont@iastate.edu or call the office at 712-374-2351.
Kits can be picked up at the Fremont County Extension Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The kits will be available for purchase until August 1st.