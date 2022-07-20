(Fremont County) -- The Fremont County Extension Office has been hard at work helping put on a variety of activities for local youth.
From the recent Fremont County Fair to upcoming camps next summer, the extension office provides different opportunities for kids to learn and have fun. Jessica Prazan is the county youth coordinator with the Fremont County Extension Office. She says they've continued to see good turnouts in their youth programs.
"The fair just wrapped up Wednesday, and I know our static and livestock numbers were both up this year," said Prazan. "In 4-H, we have roughly around 135 youth that participate between Clover Kids all the way up through 12th grade."
In addition to the county fair and 4-H events, the Fremont County Extension Office held several events in June to teach kids from kindergarten-6th grade about topics from livestock care to STEM subjects. Prazan says the experience helped give kids a more hands-on time learning.
"At Kids in the Kitchen, we had a bunch of kids that learned how to cut up fruit, measure correctly, and make their own lunch," said Prazan. "Summer Blast, they got to make some water-based crafts like a fish mask and things of that nature. For Farm Day for Juniors, we brought in some of our smaller livestock and we did like a little showmanship clinic."
While the extension office starts to wrap things up for the summer, Prazan says they'll have more camps for kids to join next year. One of which is their Waubonsie Horse Camp.
"Horse camp is open to anybody 4-12 grade from any county in the state of Iowa that's a horse exhibitor," said Prazan. "This year, we came in on Friday night and checked in. Saturday, we had clinics with four different clinicians we had hired. Sunday, we had a little mock show for parents to come see what their kids had learned."
The camp also includes a horseless horse tract for kids that don't own a horse, but want to know more about them.
More information about future Fremont County Extension Office happenings is available at their website, which is linked here. You can hear the full interview with county youth coordinator Jessica Prazan below.