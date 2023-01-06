(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are hoping to cross some remaining flood-related infrastructure repair projects off their list in 2023.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News three final projects connected to damage from the 2019 Missouri River flooding are scheduled for this year. But, Davis says the county awaits final approval from FEMA before going forward.
"We're still waiting on FEMA, I guess, to give us the green light to let these projects," said Davis. "They've rescoped the projects to come up with, I guess, what they feel the dollar amount is. We're ready to go. We've got plans ready to go. We're just waiting on federal authorization for the dollar amount."
Totaling around $6 million, the projects include bridge and approach repairs across Waubonsie Creek south of Bartlett, plus two others.
"L-31--that's about from the Percival interchange up to the Mills County line," said Davis. "The other one is L-40 from J-64 up to Highway 2."
Pending FEMA approval, Davis says bidletting would take place in the spring, with construction in late summer-early fall. Flood repairs, aside, other projects planned for this year include two seal coat-base stabilization projects stretching 4 1/2 miles, at a total cost of around $2.2 million.
"We've got Bluff Road from Thurman up to J-10," he said. "The other one is Manti Road from M-16 east and north over to Highway 2--so, that's ready to go."
Seal coat work is also planned for County Road L-68 from County Road J-18 east of Randolph to 2 1/2 miles north of the Mills County line. In addition, Davis says the county hopes to complete pavement marking projects left over from 2022.