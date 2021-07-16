(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Fair kicked off their weekend of festivities yesterday and will continue to hold events up through Monday, July 19th.
The fair began Friday morning holding their swine show and also the beginning of the cherry pie baking contest. Jessica Butcher, Fremont County youth coordinator gave the details on the cherry pie contest tradition.
"Cherry pie contest is typically a lot of the older members, we do have a clover kids muffin mix off contest that goes on for the same thing," Butcher said. "...All the kids that who want to do CWF, which is the trip to Washington, D.C., they will auction their pies off at the very end and that is their major fundraiser for paying for that trip."
4-H kids began making their pies Friday morning and upon being cooked and rated by the judges, will be eligible for the pie auction later on in the weekend.
Butcher says other events going on throughout the jam-packed weekend include static events and also several different livestock and pet shows.
"For tomorrow I know we have a poultry show going on, we have some different fun events going on at the fair," Butcher said. "We have our kids day, and on Sunday we have rescheduled our horseshow for 8:00 a.m. and it'll be followed later that day by our pets and our dogs and our cats."
Late night activities that the fair board has planned include tournaments for all ages and also a live concert.
"In the evenings, I know for Friday night we have a bags tournament going on for any ages and Saturday we have a 21-and-over bags tournament along with the fair board's first ever beer garden, along with a concert by Whiskey and Wine."
The Fremont County Fairgrounds can be found near the southwest corner of Sidney.