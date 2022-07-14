(Sidney) -- The 2022 Fremont County Fair is underway in Sidney.
Activities began on Thursday vet checks for all the horses followed by the FFA and open class horse shows and static judging throughout the morning and afternoon.
Thursday evening's festivities include a Free-Will Barbecue sponsored by Fremont County Soil & Water Conservation District, several awards showcases, and the 2022 Fremont County Fair Queen coronation.
Other happenings throughout the weekend include the 4-H Pie Baking Contest, sheep, goat shows, bottle and feeder calf shows, the 4-H Pet Show, the Pedal Tractor Show, and much more!
Check out some interviews with Fremont County 4-Hers and the complete schedule below.