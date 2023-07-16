(Webster City) -- The family and friends of a Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy were honored Saturday morning at the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association golf tournament at Briggs Woods Golf Course south of Webster City.
Over 35 teams participated from across the state. The proceeds of the golf event will help benefit the Richardson family. Austin (Melvin) Richardson died as the result of injuries between his squad car and combine in June 2022 in Fremont County. Jennifer Richardson, the widow of Austin said she is grateful for the support of the law enforcement community.
"It's overwhelming, but we're very blessed to have all the love and support from everybody in the area as well as across Iowa," said Richardson.
A team from Fremont County participated in Saturday's golf event. There will be an auction and meal at the Briggs Woods Conference Center this evening. Final figures on the golf benefit for the Richardson family will be announced sometime in the next week.