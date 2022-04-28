(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are disappointed with the results of a bidletting for the two remaining road repair projects associated with the 2019 floods.
At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors received only one bid for approximately eight miles of work on County Road L-40 from J-64 to Highway 2, and up to eight miles of repairs to County Road L-31 from the Interstate 29 Percival interchange to the Bartlett Bridge. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis says the lone bid for the FEMA projects overshot engineer's estimates.
"The engineer's estimate was approximately $3.3 million," said Davis. "And, the bid was, like, $4.4 million. So, we're $1.1 million over. We're trying to discuss whether we move forward, or redo the letting to see what would happen."
Davis says the county now awaits word from FEMA on whether to proceed with the projects, or to rebid. Weather permitting, he says repairs could be completed this year if FEMA gives the go ahead.
"Depending on what we do here, in talks with FEMA here on the project," he said, "whether we don't do it, and re-let it, let's say, that might push us back far enough where we do all the other work, except for the finish work, which would have to wait until next summer, which is putting the chip seal on top of the new base. It just kind of depends on what the weather is, and the temperatures, and all that good stuff."
Beyond the road projects, Davis says one other flood-related repair project remains.
"The last one we'll have to do is the approaches and new bridge that's just south of Bartlett," said Davis. "I would say we may be getting into a letting later this year where they could work over the winter on the bridge, itself. I don't have a letting date yet, but I would guess sometime in the fall, yet."
More discussion on the projects is expected at next week's supervisors meeting.