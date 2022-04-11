(Bartlett) -- Several fire departments responded to a grass fire in western Fremont County.
Tabor Fire Chief Dan Morse tells KMA News his department was called out to reports of a grass fire near Forneys Lake Saturday evening. Morse says his department, along with others, remained on-site for the majority of Saturday night into Sunday morning, monitoring the blaze. Eventually, Morse says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources came in and commenced controlled burns with better wind conditions. However, he adds those conditions quickly worsened.
"Sunday the DNR came in with better wind conditions and did some controlled burning to try and mitigate that whole area and burn off significant portions that were going to be a problem," said Morse. "The winds shifted Sunday afternoon, you know after lunch time, after 1:00 maybe, and then we had uncontrolled fire conditions again."
Morse says the Sunday blaze had threatened a pair of homes due to the high wind conditions.
"We had extensive fire lines that we were trying to work to contain," said Morse. "We did have two houses that were threatened by embers being thrown because of the wind conditions changing directions, as well as a number of dead trees that were falling and just going where they wanted to go and throwing embers."
Morse says a large part of the Forneys Lake area sustained heavy burn damage.
"The Forney Lake area had extensive burning from the railroad tracks to the west, all the way up 135th to the Bluff Road, and then from the Bluff Road all the way up to the entrance of the Thurman rock quarry," said Morse. "So we had fire crews spread out over several miles to trying to do back burns and contain it to protect homes. It was an extensive operation for the better part of two days."
However, Morse added no damage was reported to the two homes near the blaze. While Sunday's uncontrolled fires have been attributed to controlled burns suffering from bad wind conditions, the initial cause from Saturday is still under investigation.
The Thurman and Sidney Fire Departments, several area farmers, and the Iowa DNR assisted in the fire mitigation.