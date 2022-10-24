(Sidney) -- Firefighters in Fremont County had their hands full with a large brush fire Sunday afternoon.
The majority of the fire departments throughout the county, along with several local farmers, battled a large field fire in the vicinity of 235th Street southeast of the Fremont County Golf Course. Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon tells KMA News that an initial report came to the Riverton Fire Department shortly before 2:40 p.m., who immediately called for mutual aid.
"I think we had everybody there in the county there except for Thurman, they were the only department that wasn't there in our county, and we Shenandoah out of Page County," said Sheldon. "We had multiple farmers, probably 10-12 discs and tractors out in the fields trying to flank the fire and get it put out from a distance where it burns out to where it's been disked and put a firebreak in."
Sheldon says the nearly 350-acre fire did burn up a few acres of standing corn. However, no structural damage was reported outside of fence posts in the area. He adds the fire was slightly complicated due to the fire spreading into some of the area's timber and fence lines.
"Which always creates a problem when you get timber burning because it's hard to put those out without a (bulldozer), or a big saw where you can cut everything down," Sheldon explained. "We weren't able to do that -- our dozer out there was pretty busy doing what he was doing, but we did get all the ground just around those wooden fence lines. We weren't out there for a re-kindle or anything like that overnight, which was a great possibility."
As of now, Sheldon says the belief is the fire started in a road ditch sparked by a short in a light pole. Given the time of year and the current dry conditions, he says a spark can quickly spread, and conditions were not favorable for the firefighters Sunday.
"You know we can't emphasize enough how important it is for people not to flick a cigarette out the window or burn your trash, or anything like that, because it's dangerous out right now, and until we get some significant moisture it's going to be that way," said Sheldon. "The winds were terrible, I think we were in 30-to-35 mile per hour sustained winds during the entire active fire scene."
Sheldon says the response from the region was crucial in being able to subdue the fire, which was accomplished after nearly four hours.
"All our fire command structure knows if you get a fire like that you just call everybody you can get, because if you can get them there on scene and you can't use them, you can always send them home, but we got on the phone early and got ahold of some farmers," said Sheldon. "Then they started calling amongst themselves to get discs and stuff like that and it wasn't very long after we got on scene we had tractors and discs, and they just kept coming. Some tractors came five, six, seven, eight, or nine miles to help put the fire out."
According to the National Weather Service's Grassland Fire Danger Index, all of southwest and west-central Iowa remains in a moderate risk until Tuesday morning.