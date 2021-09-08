(Sidney) -- Fremont County discussed the potential annexation of a roadway east of the city of Tabor.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Tabor City Clerk Mary King-Bateman, and Tabor resident, and land owner, Kim Johnson on the potential annexation of Waubonsie Avenue east of Tabor. King-Bateman says Johnson approached the city about the potential of using flood recovery funds for the construction of low to moderate income housing. She says the city is interested in the project, but there are a couple of logistical matters, including the annexation of Waubonsie Avenue.
"In order to do that, we have to be in the city limits, in order to do that, we need to annex the road," King-Bateman said. "It's kind of confusing because Waubonsie Avenue east on the Fremont County side, goes from our water tower to about a half-a-mile east before the corporate boundary stops, but on the Mills County side, it stops just east of the fire station."
At Wednesday's meeting, King-Bateman says the city was only looking for a letter of support from the county to begin the project and apply for the grant through FEMA. Included in the annexation, in according with the potential grant, King-Bateman says the section of road annexed to the city would become a hard, paved surface compared to the current granular surface.
King-Bateman says the road annexation would allow the city to pursue a voluntary property annexation of at least two separate farms east of Tabor.
Johnson says currently, the focus will be on the Mills County side of the project.
"We're looking at the Mills County side right now," Johnson said. "And it's the Burleson Farm which is the eastern most property, and we hope to leverage those grant funds so we can pave it out to there, and later develop the Queen Farm into a different type of housing than the grant. Maybe a bigger lot of 1-to-3 acres, but that's what we're looking at."
Johnson says the proposed plan is to build a number of low to moderate income homes on the Burleson Farm.
"We're concentrating right now on just the 40 houses for the grant, the development itself depends on what we see with the market," Johnson said. "I think the low to moderate income houses will give us a feel for the market, and if the market dictates that that is a home that a lot of people are interested in, what we've been told from the national developer is people will 'drive to the price.'"
The board hopes to sign a letter of support for the city of Tabor at their next regular board meeting September 15th. With support then from both Mills and Fremont counties, King-Bateman says the city will then be able to pursue the FEMA grant.