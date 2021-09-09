(Sidney) -- Add Fremont County to the list of southwest Iowa counties considering a partnership with ISG, Inc for pipeline inspection.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from ISG Pipeline Front Office Manager Tiffany Kruizenga to provide pipeline inspection for the county. The presentation comes as plans emerge for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline to carry liquid CO2 from ethanol plants to a storage facility in North Dakota. According with Iowa state law, for hazardous liquid pipelines, each county is required to perform maintenance inspections during the lines construction. Kruizenga says a number of counties have already signed letters of intent with ISG.
"Previous to last week, all the counties that have signed with us so far are Cherokee, Chickasaw, Kossuth, O'Brien, Emmet, Story, and Hancock," Kruizenga said. "We have three to four, sometimes five meetings a week, (we're) trying to get to all the counties before the public meetings, because we think it's a good opportunity to give you the information before that, and if you did decide and wanted a representative there, we would be able to attend."
Page County also took official action Tuesday morning signing a letter of intent with the engineering company. The proposed pipeline is through Summit Carbon Express, which would touch large parts of western Iowa, as well as parts of eastern Nebraska.
While counties can hire anybody working under a professional engineer to perform the inspection, she says her company brings a wide range of expertise.
"ISG has experience when the Dakota Access Pipeline came through, we represented 13 of the 18 counties," Kruizenga said. "So the inspectors that we hire during these projects are dedicated to just one project, they're not working on anything else we do. They're long hours, they're six to seven days a week, and they have experience in pipeline, as well as environmental, and agricultural inspection."
Kruizenga says the inspection would come at no cost to the county or taxpayers as Summit Carbon Express would reimburse the county. She says ISG would send Fremont County and others, a monthly invoice which the county then turns around and invoices the pipeline. Once the pipeline company has payed the county, the county can then pay ISG.
However, Kruizenga says the price that will be listed on the invoice is unknown at the moment.
"At this point we don't have an estimate of what that cost would be, because we don't know how many miles are being affected, how many landowners, how many crews they're going to have down here," Kruizenga said. "Once we have that information, we would be able to an estimated budget, so that you can put it into your fiscal year budget."
While the supervisors took no official action on the presentation, Kruizenga hopes the county can make a decision before Fremont County's required informational meeting, per the Iowa Utilities Board, is held by the pipeline on October 11th in Farragut.