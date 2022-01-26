(Sidney) -- Officials from a Chicago-based power generation company continued their informational presentations regarding a 45,000-acre wind project impacting southern Page and Fremont Counties.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from representatives from Invenergy outlining the details of an over 240-megawatt wind project, which has been in development since 2017. Exact maps are yet to be determined, but Invenergy's Isaac Lamppa says the project will be split between Page and Fremont County south of Shenandoah and extend to the Missouri border. While saying the company has a global footprint, Iowa wind has been their most significant task.
"Iowa wind has kind of been our bread and butter, we've completed already 15 projects such our inception in 2001 across 20 counties throughout Iowa," Lamppa said. "So we have a good reputation with building these projects and doing it safely and responsibly, and we hope our permit application in about a month or so reflects that as well."
Invenergy's Mark Crowl says nearly 270 landowners have already signed up for the project and anticipate bringing the county $2 million in property tax annually and distributing $3 million annually to participating landowners. However, when it comes to decommissioning or disposing of parts, Crowl says there are various ways to find "second lives" for turbines.
"Nowadays, you're seeing everything from alternative uses for turbine blades having a second life from everything from park benches to pedestrian bridges and everything in between," Crowl said. "We also, as an industry, are looking at partnering with different types of recycling outfits that can take and grind down the fiberglass blades and use that for aggregate materials for concretes."
Additionally, Crowl says nearly 80% of the parts making up a turbine are recyclable materials that would go through typical recycling practices.
However, similar to Page County, concerns were raised by residents and officials alike about the proximity of the turbines to non-participating landowners. Supervisor Chris Clark, who rents land holding turbines, says he has seen both sides of the argument first hand.
"I've seen both sides of this story first hand, and I've experienced them first hand," Clark said. "I've experienced the jet sounds, the constant shadow, I've been there and that's true stuff I've experienced it. But I've also experienced that when these guys built the wind turbines, they did a very good job of maintaining the roads, and they did a good job of taking care of the landowners."
Clark also clarified his occupancy was within 500-600 feet of the turbine to experience the significant hindrances, compared to the 1,500-foot and 1,600-foot setbacks put in place by the Fremont County wind ordinance.
When questioned how many turbines will be in Fremont County, Lamppa said an exact number isn't known yet, but they intend to split the turbines 50/50 with Page County.
Supervisor Dustin Sheldon says the land for the project is extremely limited in Fremont County due to the Loess Hills, several rivers, and a flood plain covering the majority of the west side of the county. Sheldon says he has similar concerns for non-participating landowners and says there needs to be some middle ground.
"Is there any ability to move it where it would still be on the participating land owners, and give the non-participating landowner more of a setback, because that's the term we're using is setbacks on property lines and residences," Sheldon said. "To maybe not kick the project completely out, but to maybe facilitate a little bit more for those who are not wanting to participate and don't want one bordering the edge of their yard."
The Fremont County ordinance also outlines a required setback from non-participating property lines at 1.1 times the turbine's height. However, the board took no formal action following the presentation. Additionally, Lamppa says it could be nearly a month before their application for building permits is submitted to the two counties.