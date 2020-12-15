(Fremont County) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's office and Fremont County Reserve Deputies Association is spreading holiday cheer throughout the county.
Operation Santa Claus, now in it’s 34th year, is hoping to help those in need this holiday season.
“We try to help the needy kids in our county, we do kids up to 18 years of age. We send out a letter usually right after Thanksgiving asking for donations for Operation Santa Claus,” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said. “We usually spend around 50 to 60 dollars per child, if we buy them toys we also try to buy them an article of clothing because if they are hurting they probably need that also.”
Sheriff Aistrope explained why this year's operation might be more important than any other year prior.
“We’re trying to recover from the flood and all kinds of stuff. It’s really important, there are a lot of kids hurting this year as schools are messed up with being in school one day and then out the next so I know they all need a lot of help,” Aistrope said.
The Sheriffs office is currently seeking Tax Deductible donations to assist in the endeavor. Please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 or 1-800-432-9240 This year you can also use PayPal donations which can be made to reservedeputy@co.fremont.ia.us. Just make sure to mark any donations to Operation Santa. You can also donate toys and items as well to the Sheriff's Office. Aistrope spoke on his great team organizing this event.
“Everybody works hard. I have three girls who work on their time off trying to get all the letters printed and all the mailing done. Then the reserves do a great job of stuffing all the letters to everyone in the county,” Aistrope said.
The Sheriff’s Office is also currently accepting applications for participants receiving gifts this year. The children must reside in the home of the caller and must be a high school student or younger. You can call the office for the application over the phone at 712-374-2424 or 1-800-432-9240. Sheriff Aistrope talked about the process after the list is built.
“The next step is I have some office staff and people in the community who go out and find the gifts. In a week or so we will wrap the presents as the Fremont County 4-H helps us with that. The Deputies and the Reserve Deputies will deliver on the 22nd or the 23rd somewhere right in there,” Aistrope said.
To hear the full interview with Sheriff Kevin Aistrope click below.