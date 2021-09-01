(Sidney) -- Fremont County residents and the general public were able to voice their opinions on a solar energy systems ordinance.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Supervisors held a public hearing and first reading of the counties proposed solar energy systems ordinance. Supervisors Vice-Chair Randy Hickey says he believes the ordinance is in really good spot and allows for some flexibility. However, Supervisors Chairman Dustin Sheldon says the only concern he had with the proposal is the height limit set at 15-feet for the solar units.
"That's my only concern on it, is the lower, 15-feet elevation on it," Sheldon said. "I think that may limit some of the capabilities or possibilities for what it can actually do with the size of the panels, which in turn can take more (panels). If they need so much output, if they have bigger panels that have more output, it make take less acres to do put a solar field in."
Sheldon says the majority of the solar panels that he has seen throughout the state appear to range around 25 feet. Supervisor Chris Clark says the ordinance, which would cover anyone from private citizens hoping to transition to solar energy to commercial farms in the county, could have a section providing an exception in some cases to remove the height limit.
"I would like to have a process more for if we have a commercial farm that comes in, and there's no view obstruction with being able to put in a bigger panel, or more user friendly panel for that commercial entity, I would like there to be a process for that," Clark said. "But I don't want to set the that standard there, and then have somebody put a solar farm next to somebody's house and now they look out and see black panels."
Clark says the process would likely include notifying neighbors and requiring them to be in a more open area to reduce sight blocking with larger panels.
Shenandoah Chamber Executive Director Gregg Connell who has also assisted Fremont County in their economic development ventures, says there is a high demand for solar energy in Fremont County. Connell says the cost for solar energy has continued to drop and referenced a student presentation he had seen at Iowa State University.
"They were very proud of the fact that they had developed some thin-film technology that allowed them to produce electricity from solar at $0.89 an hour," Connell said. "Today it's $0.02, and that's just the incredible strides that have been made in solar. You think about electric cars, and the internet, the demand for electricity is just going to continue to soar, and this is just a great opportunity I think."
Permits are required for anybody hoping to install a solar unit which Hickey says for private citizens, is around $300 for a unit that could produce up to 50 kilowatts.
Connell also says federal tax rebates will likely be available for residents who install solar panels. In December 2020, Congress passed an extension of the Solar Investment Tax Credit that provides a 26% federal tax credit on systems installed in 2020-2022, and 22% for systems installed in 2023, but Connell says another extension could be coming soon including a larger credit.
However, Connell says he feels the board is on the right track with the ordinance.
"I think this is kind of a goldilocks type, it's not too permissive, it's not too strict, I think it meets all of the criteria," Connell said. "The thing to remember about solar is it's a really a local control, and that is the difference between other sources of energy."
The next public hearing and second reading of the ordinance including an amendment on exceptions for height limits, will be held on Wednesday, September 29th, at 9:30 a.m.