(Riverton) -- As shotgun seasons for deer approach, Chronic Wasting Disease is once again top of mind for conservation officials, including in KMAland.
That's according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison, who tells KMA News mitigation efforts continue in Fremont and Mills Counties for the highly contagious wildlife disease. That's despite the first case of CWD being discovered back last fall on a bow-killed mature buck in the northwest corner of Fremont County.
"That was our first one in the wild down here in our six-county area," said Dollison. "Our thoughts are it probably swam across the Missouri River because they had also found positive CWD samples in the counties to our west in Nebraska."
CWD was first detected in Iowa in 2013 in Allamakee County and has since slowly expanded to 10 counties, including 133 positive wild deer. Dollison says the disease is vital to control, given the possible impacts on the state's deer population.
"The disease is 100% fatal to deer that get it," he said. "In areas where the disease's prevalence has gotten high like in Wisconsin, they're starting to see population level impacts from the disease. We're doing everything we can to slow the spread and hopefully stop the disease from expanding throughout the state."
He says their first goal is to determine just how widespread the disease is in the county. While no other cases have been confirmed in the county, Dollison says quotas for tissue samples have gone up drastically in Fremont County.
"We were getting about 15 samples in the Fremont County area and we've kicked that up to closer 150 samples," Dollison explained. "For the folks listening out there, we'd like to sample every mature deer we can in Fremont County especially, but we kicked up the quotas in Mills and Pottawattamie Counties as well to help monitor along the river."
Additionally, with Fremont and Mills County falling into a CWD management zone, Dollison says additional tags are available for hunters willing to supply additional samples to the Iowa DNR.
"We did issue 100 extra antler-less tags in the area south of Highway 34, north of Highway 2, and west of Highway 275," said Dollison. "Last I checked there was only about 20 of those left, so they can get those at the Mills or Fremont County Courthouses at the Recorder's Offices, or at Meg's Burgers and Brew in Tabor."
Additionally, the Iowa DNR issues deer management zone licenses which can be purchased for any season but are limited to the zone rather than county-wide. For more information, contact Matt Dollison at 712-350-0147 or by email at matt.dollison@iowa.dnr.gov.