(Tabor) -- A juvenile is in custody following an alleged threat to the Fremont-Mills School District.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they received a report Tuesday of a possible threat to students in the Fremont-Mills district via a social media post. Authorities say deputies made contact with the student and after an investigation the threat was found to be credible.
The Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old student has been placed under arrest and charged with threat of terrorism. The juvenile was taken to the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center until further court proceedings.
Authorities say no further information will be provided at this time.