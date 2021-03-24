(Hamburg) -- A Hamburg man previously charged with harassment is in more legal trouble.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Jeremy Wayne Rhoades Jr. was arrested Tuesday morning for stalking and violation of a no-contact order. Authorities allege Rhoades drove past the victim's place of employment numerous times on Monday and Tuesday, revving his engine and, one occasion, circling the block around the business--making his presence known to the occupants of the business, and causing victims to be in fear of their safety.
Rhoades was released last Friday from the Fremont County Jail after posting $1,000 bond on charges of 2nd degree and 3rd degree harassment, and $13,000 bond for 1st degree harassment, 2nd degree harassment, stalking with a dangerous weapon and extortion.
Rhoades is back in custody in the Fremont County Jail, pending an initial appearance before the county magistrate.