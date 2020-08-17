Accident

(Thurman) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Fremont County over the weekend.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred early Saturday evening on southbound Interstate 29 north of the Thurman exit. A 2013 Victory 999 ridden by 47-year-old Stuart Moore of Waterloo was southbond in the right lane when it lost control and overturned before coming to rest in the median. Moore and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle onto the roadway, but were able to walk to the median unassisted to wait for medical treatment.

The passenger, 40-year-old Vivian Dillard of Leavenworth, Kansas, was taken by Tabor Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. The patrol says both riders were wearing helmets--which saved their lives. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Tabor Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.

