(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are advising motorists of additional cyclists on some of the county's roadways this weekend.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News that a large group of cyclists will be coming into the county on Highway 275 into Tabor on Saturday. Through Saturday and into Sunday, Davis says the bikers plan to head south to J-18, or 120th Street, then take J-18 over to U.S. Highway 59 and head north. He adds that they plan on turning around and following the same route in the other direction. However, speaking with the organizers, Davis says they don't expect everyone to be in one large group.
"They've got some really good bicyclers and then some that are just out to have fun or whatever so there will be stragglers at different times," said Davis. "So, there won't be one group all together and you've got to kind of watch out for bicycles this Saturday and Sunday in those two areas in our county."
Davis adds they also plan to have some signage along the route.
"We've got three signs right now and we're trying to track down a couple more to put at the beginning and end of J-18 and then some maybe along J-18 where somebody could pull on," he said. "We're just trying to remind motorists to pay attention on Saturday and Sunday."
For more information, contact the Fremont County Engineer's Office at 712-374-2613.