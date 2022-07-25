(Farragut) -- Fremont County residents are reacting to the passing of a county official over the weekend.
Funeral services are set for longtime Fremont County Recorder Jennifer McAllister, who died Friday after battling cancer for more than a year. She was 46. A lifelong Fremont County resident, McAllister worked in the county recorder's office for 24 years--the past 11 as recorder. She was also a staunch member of the Farragut Fire Department for 24 years, and taught hunter safety courses. In a 2018 "Meet the Candidates" interview, McAllister told KMA News she sought reelection because she enjoyed the job.
"I enjoy seeing the people," said McAllister, "and just helping the public. We sell hunting and fishing licenses. We do an array of things--birth, death, marriage certificates, land transfers, hunting and fishing (licenses). It's just something new every day."
One of McAllister's challenges was to keep the department's finances under budget. However, she said it wasn't too difficult.
"I pretty much know ahead of time what our maintenance fees are going to be for computer programmers," she said. "We allow electronic filing of documents, so we have maintenance fees, and things that have to be paid. So, I pretty much know ahead of time. It's pretty easy to manage that budget."
Fremont County Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey is among those paying tribute to McAllister, calling her an excellent official.
"She's going to be missed thoroughly," said Hickey. "My heart goes out to the family. She was great to work with--Jenny was great to work with."
McAllister was running for her fourth term at the time of her passing. In accordance with Iowa Code, Hickey says the supervisors must appoint her successor.
"Because it's after the primary," he said, "and it's so many days before election, the supervisors are going to appoint somebody for that position. We're going to put out an ad for that position, and then after that, we've got 40 days to fill that position."
McAllister's funeral services take place Saturday morning at 10 at the Waterfalls Venue at 907 Hartford Avenue in Farragut, with interment in the Farragut Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 6-to-8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney.