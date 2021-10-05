(Sidney) -- As interest and discussion about solar energy grows throughout the region, at least one KMAland county has taken action to establish an ordinance.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Fremont County Supervisors approved the second and final reading to adopt a Solar Energy Systems ordinance for both personal and commercial solar energy systems. Fremont County Deputy Attorney Tyler Loontjer says the the board felt it necessary to create an adopt an ordinance after a number of residents approached the board of installing solar energy for their homes.
"It's just been becoming more and more popular over the past couple of years," Loontjer said. "Several individuals have actually reached out to the county engineer asking, 'hey, is there a specific permit for this or not, or how do we go about getting checked off to install them,' and we didn't really have anything on the books."
Loontjer says the ordinance sets a rough standard for both personal or commercial solar energy use.
"So anything that's going to be on a home or a residence, or around a farm or anything like that, as well as a larger solar garden or solar farm," Loontjer said. "Just making sure that the Engineer's Office is made aware if somebody intends to place one of these in the county, and to make sure it meets the standard safety requirements for those systems."
Loontjer says the permit process for personal use is similar to a typical building permit including setback requirements, making sure it isn't a nuisance to neighbors, and drawing up the location of the system on the property. He did note that requirements for commercial use does include more specifics of what can and can't be done.
During the public hearing for the ordinance in early September, the supervisors discussed the proposed height limit for systems, which was originally proposed to be set at 15 feet.
"I want to say they talked about raising it to 25 feet," Loontjer said. "But then after discussion I think they just decided to just leave it at 15 feet with the understanding that if there's some reason it needs to exceed that, the applicant can apply for a variance of that."
In terms of when residents can begin installing a solar energy system following the ordinance, Loontjer says he believes the county is ready.
"I believe that the engineer's office is ready, in fact I know that they had two kind of waiting for this to get put in place so they knew what the process is," Loontjer said. "I would imagine at this point that we've got a couple of the private use applications in the Engineer's Office at this point."
Loontjer says he believes the ordinance is a simple process for residents to follow to offer a quality alternative energy source.