(Sidney) -- Emergency management officials in Fremont County are starting to gear up for peak severe weather season.
That's why the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is holding a severe storm spotter training session on Monday, March 13th, at 7 p.m. at the United Faith Church in Sidney. The training comes as states across KMAland observe their respective Severe Weather Preparedness weeks throughout March. Clayton Long is the Deputy Fremont County Emergency Manager. Long tells KMA News the training equips storm spotters in the county with the necessary tools to report their sightings accurately.
"Basically you'll be able to know what they're talking about when you see meteorologists on the news or listening on the radio and what terms mean," said Long. "You'd also be able to look at different cloud formations, decipher what those mean, what those look like, and what you can expect out of those."
Long says they prefer to hold the class in the earlier parts of March in hopes of getting in front of any severe storms that develop during the spring. He adds the class is open to a wide age range of individuals who would like to understand more about storm spotting.
"We typically have about a senior in high school to as high up as you want to go -- this is for the community and anybody interested in weather and storms or have a knack for it," he said. "This isn't a professional class by any means for just the top-notch people."
Long says the class serves a critical role in ensuring the public is notified of any storm warnings and emphasizes the importance of preparing for hazardous weather.
"This class really helps out with warning orders and warning conditions and is able to give more accurate readings of when a tornado is on the ground in the area or a funnel cloud that's shaping up -- something that eyes on the ground can see that a satellite can't," Long explained. "The more prepared you are, the less likely you are to be affected in a hazardous event."
For more information or questions on the storm spotter class, contact Fremont County Emergency Management at 712-374-3355.