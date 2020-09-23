(Sidney) -- New coronavirus cases spanning a wide age range are being reported in Fremont County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Fremont County Public Health have identified six additional COVID-19 cases in the county. The new cases include three children age 0-to-17, one adult 18-to-40 years old, and two older adults age 61-to-80. Fremont County now has a total of 91 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Fremont County's 14-day positivity rate as of Wednesday totaled 15.8%. Statistics on other southwest Iowa counties in KMAland is available with the daily COVID-19 tracker page at kmaland.com.