(Sidney) -- While addressing issues associated with summer road projects, Fremont County officials are moving ahead with the fall repair schedule.
Assistant Fremont County Engineer Robbie Kromminga tells KMA News the county recently let bids on three projects scheduled to begin after Labor Day.
"We have M-16 from J-18 north to the county line," said Kromminga. "L-68 from J-18 to the county line, then J-10 from Tabor to L-63. Those three will be kicking off after the holiday, as well."
Kromminga says all three projects should take approximately 20 days to complete. In addition to the fall projects, county officials are dealing with lingering problems involving two projects--including work on Bluff Road between Thurman and County Road J-10. Kromminga says the county plans to speak with contractors regarding the seal coating's rough conditions.
"It's kind of a collection of problems," he said. "We've got some of the blade marks in the base that are showing through, rather than a normal chip seal, where you kind of cover those up, so you won't feel those. Chips that got used weren't the best in the world. They have not performed the way we think they should perform."
Another problem involves a shortage of chips delaying completion of the Manti Road repair project near Farragut.
"We struggle down here in getting chips in general," said Kromminga. "Because it's not a common project that's made all the time. It's harder to get those usually. I've run into that hurdle of trying to get them. They've been shipping down by rail, now we're having problems with getting them by rail. We've pretty much come up with a problem of getting the chips that we've run into lately."
Work on Manti Road is not expected to resume until after the Labor Day holiday. One project completed this summer was a flood-related renovation project on County Road J-64 west of Hamburg. Three other projects addressing flood damage are still in the planning stages--including repair of a bridge south of Bartlett. About $1.6 million in FEMA funding is allocated for the project, which is slated for a November bidletting.