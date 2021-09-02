(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Secondary Roads Department will soon sport a couple of new pieces of equipment.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a new skid steer, and vehicle for the county Secondary Roads Department. The board heard from County Purchasing Agent Jeff Shirley who says they had received multiple bids for a new skid steer.
"We got three bids for skid steers, and the big reason is we have the Bobcat, the small one, the S250, and when we're doing shoulders like we're doing now, we have to go rent," Shirley said. "Since the money's there, it made more sense to go out and get one with tracks, which is big enough that it will lift a good amount and then do what we need to do when we're mowing and stuff."
Shirley says currently the county has had to rent a skid steer whenever they needed to perform shoulder work on roads. The company who the county rented the machine from, Star Equipment, is also one of the bids they have received. However, Shirley says there are some cons with their machine.
"The one we rent is from Star Equipment, it's a Takeuchi," Shirley said. "It's a good machine, but the only draw back in parts. We have to get it all through them, (and) I don't know if there's a place in Omaha that would carry parts for them."
The other two bidders for the skid steer were Ziegler CAT and John Deere. The prices for the three bids were roughly $78,000 for the Star Equipment TL-12, $79,000 for the Ziegler CAT T99, and $77,000 for the John Deere 333G.
Shirley says all three machines are comparable to the skid steer they previously had been renting.
"What we did was, because we rent this one (Takehuechi) to push the shoulder machine, it's big enough to do that, the TL-12, so that's what I went off of," Shirley said. "It's comparison to that, and this is what they came up with that's comparable size wise."
The board decided to approve the purchase of the John Deere 333G. For the new vehicle, the board approved the purchase of a 2021 Chevy Tahoe for just over $37,000. Shirley said a Tahoe had been hard to come by.
"You and me, we can't get one, when they come in they're already spoken for," Shirley said. "But through Carl Chevrolet, they have the fleet, several of them. I happened just on a whim to find this out, but there's nothing different about them. They're white with the black rims and nothing fancy about them. So I got a quote from him."
Shirley says the county will be able to obtain the Tahoe almost immediately since the fleet of vehicles are sitting in the dealership's lot and won't have to order the vehicle.