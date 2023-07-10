(Sidney) -- A Sidney man faces charges following a pursuit in Fremont County Sunday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Lane Allan Harris was arrested for eluding--speed over 25 mph, possession of a controlled substance--2nd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a fictitious license and OWI-1st offense. Harris was also cited for numerous traffic violations. The arrest took place after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 275 on a red Dodge Charger traveling at 112 mph. Authorities say a pursuit was initiated after the driver failed to stop, and the vehicle entered Sidney. During the pursuit, Harris reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a fence at the intersection of Illinois and Fletcher Streets.
Harris was released Monday from the Fremont County Jail on $500 cash bond set by the county magistrate.