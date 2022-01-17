(Sidney) -- Two individuals faces charges following a Fremont County pursuit Wednesday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports 30-year-old Jacob Morton of North Carolina and 58-year-old Jeanna Dockter of Sidney were arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on Highway 2 east of Sidney reaching speeds of up to 116 miles per hour. Authorities say the vehicle traveled for about five miles when the occupants switched drivers and stopped on Highway 2 near Farragut. The Sheriff's Office says both Morton and Dockter were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Meanwhile, Morton was also charged with Reckless Driving, Eluding, Providing False Information, and was later found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of North Carolina.
Morton is being held at the Fremont County Jail without bond pending charges in both Iowa and North Carolina, while Dockter was released without posting bond by the Fremont County Magistrate.