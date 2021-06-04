(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are informing residents of recent upgrades with a statewide emergency notification system.
Efforts are underway to encourage residents to sign up for Alert Iowa, which sends out notifications on severe weather and other emergencies. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius tells KMA News improvements were recently made after a new company took over the system.
"The state did this four years ago," said Crecelius. "They put out bids for it, and they went with this one company. We've had some issues over the years with them. So, the state reissued the bids this past spring. We have a new company called Rave (Mobile Safety), which is going to take over Alert Iowa."
With the transition to a new contractor, Crecelius says residents should make sure they're still registered for Alert Iowa, or sign up if they haven't already.
"Due to the fact that we're switching from one company to another under that Alert Iowa umbrella," said Crecelius, "it would be in the best interest for people to go on, make an account, and make sure they are registered, because there could be a loss of information in the transition from Experian to Rave. You can go into Alert Iowa, and you can select what you want to be notified of."
Crecelius says Alert Iowa provides notifications on a variety of weather warnings.
"Whether it's a winter storm watch, a blizzard warning, tornado warning, tornado watch, a flood warning--we will put all those out through there," said Crecelius. "If there's an incident like the floods where we had to evacuate the whole western section of the county west of Bluff Road in 2011 and 2019, that is how we get the notification out. I go into Alert Iowa, and send it out to everybody in that general vicinity."
June 30th is the target date for Fremont County to make the transition to the upgraded system. To sign up for Alert Iowa, log onto Fremont County's website, and click under the county's emergency management tab.