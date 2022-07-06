(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials say they've "wiped the slate clean" with Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad regarding pending flood damage reparations.
At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a settlement with BNSF for payment for damages incurred at the Bartlett and McPaul rail crossings from the Missouri River flooding of 2019. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News the settlement entails a $400,000 payment from the railroad to cover a portion of the repair costs. Davis says the settlement comes after negotiations between the county and the company.
"We did our best to convey the difference places (of damage)," said Davis, "how much it entailed. And, this was to their Lincoln claims office. Like I said, we did our best there, and we did get a settlement."
Davis says both crossings suffered extensive damage from floodwaters. Estimates place the damage to the Bartlett crossing at around a million dollars, while the McPaul crossing sustained around $1.4 million in damage.
"The two crossings were kind of expensive," he said, "because it had to come out of our local funds. It was not deemed flood damage, with those roads being federal highways. Federal highways usually pay 80/20. Well, they excluded the ramps--let's call them ramps--the roadways that slope up and hit where the new tracks were raised to. Each of those were probably around $250 apiece."
Davis says the county is happy to recoup at least a portion of the costs.
"It pretty much wipes the slate clean," said Davis. "We accept that as the best we thought we could do. But, it's a lot better than nothing, I think--which happened in 2011."
Though the railroad issue is settled, Davis adds the county must still grapple with FEMA for funding on two flood-related road repair projects--County Road L-40 from County Road J-64 to Highway 2, and County Road L-31 from McPaul to the Fremont/Mills County line, as well as a bridge repair on L-31 over the Waubonsie Creek.