(Sidney) -- Another huge jump in the number of coronavirus cases is reported in Fremont County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Fremont County Public Health Wednesday identified 13 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 123. The new cases include a child age 0-to-17, three adults age 18-to-40, seven middle adults 41-to-60 years old, and two older adults 61-to-80.
Fremont County's 14-day positivity rate as of Wednesday totaled 17.2%. More statistics on other southwest Iowa counties in KMAland are available with the daily COVID-19 tracker page located under local news at kmaland.com.