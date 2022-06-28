(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports a pair of Monday arrests in separate incidents.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Robert Reafling of Sidney was arrested around 2:04 p.m. after deputies were called to a residence in Sidney for a report of a fight in progress. Authorities say witnesses advised a male was on top of and assaulting a female outside of a residence, and later entered the residence. Upon arrival, deputies could hear a disturbance inside the residence and made entry.
Reafling was arrested for domestic abuse 2nd offense and is being held at the Fremont County Jail pending initial appearance with a Magistrate.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Hope Kalkas was arrested for 5th degree theft and 3rd degree burglary at around 10:00 a.m. Monday. Authorities say Kalkas' arrest follows deputies being called to the Tall Corn Motel near Shenandoah for report of a burglary in progress. The Sheriff's Office says witnesses observed Kalkas removing items from a hotel room that did not belong to her.
Kalkas was taken to the Fremont County Jail and is being held on $5,300 bond.
