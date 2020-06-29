(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are reporting one additional case of COVID-19 in the county.
Fremont County Public Health says the new case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. The case brings Fremont County's total number of positive cases to seven. Of the seven positive cases, two have recovered and five are considered active.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows 369 individuals have been tested so far in Fremont County. Fremont County Public Health reminds residents that if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider.