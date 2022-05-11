(Sidney) -- Fremont County authorities made numerous arrests since the beginning of the month.
Two of the latest arrests took place Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Kevin Dean Wolford of Tabor was arrested on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana. During the course of the arrest, authorities allege Wolford was found again in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The suspect is in custody in the Fremont County Jail.
Also arrested in an unrelated incident Tuesday was 43-year-old Robert Lee Watts of Tabor for child endangerment and domestic abuse. The arrest took place during a service call in Tabor. Watts is being held in the Fremont County Jail.
Other recent arrests are listed with the Fremont County Sheriff's report published here: