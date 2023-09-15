(Sidney) -- Details on some major arrests in Fremont County were released Friday.
One arrest involved a suspect allegedly threatening a protected party. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Terry Lee Prine of Sidney was arrested Tuesday for 1st degree harassment, 11 counts of contempt of court and violation of a no contact order. Authorities allege Prine sent approximately 58 text messages and made multiple phone calls to the protected party. Deputies also witnessed Prine making threats to commit a burglary and kill a friend of a protected party. Prine was later observed hiding in a field in Sidney, and fled from witnesses on foot.
Prine later turned himself into authorities, and was released from the Fremont County Jail Wednesday after posting $6,000 surety bond. The suspect was previously released from jail after serving 28 days for a previous no contact order violation.
In addition, two Glenwood residents face charges in connection with a Fremont County theft investigation. Authorities say 42-year-old Justin William Wake and 43-year-old Jennifer Rae Wake were Wednesday arrested for 2nd degree theft. The sheriff's office alleges the couple stole approximately $9,600 worth of property from a Riverton residence.
Both suspects were released after each posted $5,000 surety bonds. The Mills County Sheriff's Office later arrested Jennifer Wake Thursday for probation violation. She was released after posting a $10,000 surety bond.
Other arrests are listed with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office's report published here: