(Sidney) -- Three suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Fremont County over the past three days.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Charles Dewayne Hulsey of Hamburg was arrested Thursday on a valid warrant for probation violation and violation of a no-contact order. The charges stem from an incident in Hamburg last Friday. Hulsey is being held in the Fremont County Jail.
Also arrested Thursday was 22-year-old Triston Michael Miller of Sidney on a valid Fremont County warrant for OWI 2N.D. offense. Miller was charged in connection with a one vehicle accident Monday on Knox Road west of Sidney. Miller was also cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Miller was released on bond from the county jail.
The sheriff's office also arrested 30-year-old Anthony Dean Blackwell in the 2200 block of Highway 2 Tuesday for OWI 2nd offense. Blackwell also bonded out of custody.