(Farragut) – Fremont County’s stake in a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline through five Midwestern states was discussed at a public meeting in Farragut Monday evening.
Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions outlined plans for a 706-mile pipeline carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. Company officials based a barrage of questions regarding the project during the latest in a series of meetings required as part of the Iowa Utilities Board’s permit process. Less than four miles of pipe would cover Fremont County. Amelia McIntyre is among the landowners impacted by the proposed pipeline. McIntyre asked where the company stood on a proposed bridge replacement project over the East Nishnabotna River on Highway 59. McIntyre claims state officials are seeking a permanent drainage easement on a portion of the proposed pipeline area, and plan to periodically flood land on the Fremont County side by lowering a nearby levee. She asked whether the company would support maintaining the levee to prevent any flooding that could impact the land and the pipeline.
“You could be an ally to protect 4,000 acres of farm ground,” said McIntyre, “from a DNR position of trying to use Fremont County, and reduce the tax base for the people who are trying to send people to school. It’s your turn to step up for the ag community, and work with IDOT to raise that levee back up where it needs to be.”
Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Powell indicated the company would drill under the affected land.
“Any creek or body of water we cross, we’ll drill under,” said Powell, “and, we’ll drill a comfortable depth around that mud line. But, we always want to come back far enough if it’s in the bend, so you don’t have erosion or velocity. We don’t want to expose pipe. The other thing is, wherever the flooding is – whether it’s a 100-year or 500-year storm, or if it’s something that’s manmade flooding – even though the pipe’s buried four feet, we still want minimum depth below that, because you don’t know what’s going to happen with the flooding.”
Jan Norris of Red Oak asked whether there would be any unintended consequences with the project. Jake Ketzner, Summit’s vice president of government and public affairs, replied that the ethanol industry could face consequences if the project doesn’t move forward.
“We are here in October of ’21 talking about a pipeline that’s proposed to be operational sometime hopefully in mid-2024,” said Ketzner. “It takes a long time to do these projects – to do it right, to do it safely, to meet with landowners, to educate and do this the right way. So, we could continue to wait and not do anything for ethanol, then in 10 years or five years when someone tries this again, maybe it’s too late. Maybe ethanol can’t compete.”
Summit Carbon Solutions is partnering with 31 ethanol plants for the project. Green Plains is among 12 Iowa ethanol plants involved. Monday night’s Fremont County meeting was the 25th held across the state on the project in recent weeks. Two other local meetings are scheduled for Thursday: one at noon at the Shenandoah Public Library, and at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds’ Gold Building in Red Oak.