(Sidney) -- Fremont County motorists are advised of an upcoming road closure due to a major bridge repair project.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis says County Road L-68 will be closed between 180th and 190th Streets beginning Monday. Davis tells KMA News the closure is due to repair work on a bridge over Walnut Creek.
"The main closure will be right at the bridge, though," said Davis, "so we can let the contractor get into there and do his thing. We will have a detour. It'll be on Old Highway 2, over to M-16, then north up to J-18, then L-68."
Davis says the work necessitates the road's closure for several weeks.
"We have a contractor coming in just to do a back wall repair on a bridge," he said. "But, it takes a little time, because you have to jackhammer a lot of concrete out. You've got to replace steel. Then, we've got a little pavement to replace there. This will probably be down about seven weeks."
Davis acknowledges the closure will inconvenience motorists.
"I know it's a pretty major route for us," said Davis. "But, we want to kind of squeeze it in between planting and harvest. We did the Anderson Bridge earlier this year, but this one needs the same thing."
Davis says the bridge repair project is estimated at $84,000.