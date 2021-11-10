(Bartlett) -- Motorists driving through a small Fremont County community will have a smoother ride.
That's the result of repair work completed on County Road J-10 or Waubonsie Avenue in Bartlett. Fremont County's Secondary Roads Department reopened the road near the Interstate 29 exit to traffic earlier this week. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News the project entailed leveling the surface around the railroad tracks off the interstate, thus eliminating bumps in that vicinity.
"We had an original project that entailed doing all the patching, which happened earlier," said Davis. "This latest project was to raise the grade of the road back up to the level of the railroad tracks to permit a safe crossing."
Work was originally scheduled to last a week-and-a-half. But, Davis says the project stretched to three weeks because of last-minute construction issues.
"One of the issues we had was, we weren't getting strength on the concrete," he said. "So, we kind of had to hold off to make sure that was okay. We had to send it out to the DOT to have additional testing on the concrete done."
Davis says the road was reopened after all of the issues were resolved.
"After the patches got hard," said Davis, "the concrete got strength. We were able to get painters in that day, too, yesterday (Monday). We got everything striped, and the railroad crossing symbol put on the pavement, and signs back up. We were able to open it, finally."
In addition to helping motorists, Davis says the repairs will make for a smoother drive for snowplows, as winter approaches. Riley Construction was the general contractor for the project, with an estimated cost of $270,000.